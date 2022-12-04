BITTNER, Cynthia E.



64, of Yellow Springs, OH, died December 2, 2022, in OSU Wexner. She was born March 1, 1958, in Xenia, OH, to Harley and Mary (Speakman) McGlothin. Cindy owned and operated Bittner's Tax and Bookkeeping Service for many years. Survivors in addition to her mother, Mary McGlothin, include her husband of 45 years, Donald "Buck"; a son, Christopher (Denese) Bittner, Navarre, FL; two grandchildren, Amanda and Eric; a sister, Sherri (George) Roberts; a brother, Michael (Penny) McGlothin; a number of nieces and nephews including Cathi Hartman and Valarie Roberts. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life Ohio.

