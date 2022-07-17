BISSINGER, Marilyn L.



Marilyn L. Bissinger, 89, of Kettering, passed away June 21, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 21, 1932, in Bentonville OH.



She is preceded in death by her one true love husband, Gene Robert Bissinger, sons Derril and Darren Bissinger. She is survived by her daughters Debbie Hayes (Don), Dawn Parmelee (Jeff); Grandchildren DJ (Kate), Deidre (Jeff), Devon (Mike), Tiffany (Mack), Matt (Zach), Drew, Danielle; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister Birma Rosselot and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



She retired from Quality food and vending, where she worked for 20+ years. She was an avid sports lover and spent countless hours watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities. She was member at Parkview Church of the Nazarene where she served in the choir for many years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton. July 22, 2022, starting at 10 am family will receive visitors with service following at 11am.

