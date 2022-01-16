BISHOP, Randall L.



Age 73 of Englewood, formerly of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He retired from General



Motors with over 31 years of service. Randall was a member of the West Milton Masonic Lodge #577, F. & A.M. and attended Assurance Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Sharon (Black) Bishop, children: Rhonda (Scott) Dailey, Ryan (Lesley) Bishop, Shean (Maranda Grant) Bishop, 6 grandchildren, sister: Judy (Jose) Flores, half-sister: Betty



Abney, half-brothers: Jack Bishop and Robert Bishop, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Bonnie (Dash) Bishop, brothers: Wayne Bishop, Alfred Bishop, sister: Alice Maloney and half-sister: Sue Edwards. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the



funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Randall and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

