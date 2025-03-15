Bishop, Linda Sue



Linda S Bishop passed away at home in Gilbert, SC at the age of 80 on March 7, 2025 after a battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry & Ruth (Blue) Bishop and a BIL Earl L Vernon. She is survived by her sister Cathy (Bishop) Vernon, her nieces Tammy (Tim) Lovell, Tina (Sheila) Vernon, Tonya (Scott) Daniels and her Great Nieces Brittany (Jonathon) Belt, Kayla (Jordan) Lovell-Jones, Tiana Vernon and great Nephew Noah Vernon. Great Great Nephew Tyler Belt and Great Great Nieces Zoey and Elliegh Jones. Linda grew up in Thackery, OH and moved to Urbana in 1976. She graduated from Graham High School. St. Paris, Oh class of 1963. She worked for over 35 years as a Medical Receptionist for both Dr Denkewalter and then for Surgical Associates of Springfield where she retired in 2013 and soon after moved to Gilbert, SC to live with her niece Tammy and her family. She was a member of The Rescue Church in Pelion,SC where everyone knew and loved her as "Aunt Linda". A Celebration of Life is being held at The Rescue Church on March 13, 2025. A burial will take place in TerreHaute, OH at a date yet TBD



