Bishop, Linda Sue



Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at Trustwell Living at Fairfield. She was born on July 4, 1945 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late John and Ava (Browning) Ashton. On February 22, 1964 she married Dennis William Bishop, and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2019. Linda enjoyed learning and graduated from college with a 4.0 GPA. She was caring and kind and gave to those in need. Linda retired from Urgent Care as a medical assistant where she worked for many years. Linda is survived by her two sons, Dennis W. Bishop II and Duane Bishop. She loved to watch TV, especially westerns, with her family. Linda was a very loving mom and cared deeply for her family. She was adored and loved by all and will be missed dearly. Linda was a christian and loved Jesus so much. She is now living her Heavenly reward. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Trustwell Living and Hospice for their support and care. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 4pm - 5pm at Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Celebration of Life service will be held on December 8, 2024 at 5pm with Pastor Alan Weaver officiating at Hamilton Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Mission c/o Hamilton Church of God. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



