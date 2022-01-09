BISHOP, Edith Marie



"Edie"



Edith "Edie" Marie Bishop, 76, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene Kirkpatrick and Mabel Hurley. Edie graduated from Greenon High School. She worked retail at the Upper



Valley Mall for several years including Lazarus and retiring from Revco/CVS. Edie loved a few things in life: animals, casinos, gardening, cooking, puzzles and playing cards. She loved her family and the light of her life, her pride and joy one and only grandson, Tyson Hendrix. Edith is survived by her children: Scott (Melissa) Hendrix and Shannon Hendrix (Rodney Daugherty); a grandson, Tyson Hendrix; stepson, Nick (Judy) Bishop and their children; a very special cousin, Joanie (Steve) Grieser and family friend, Mike Swartz. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas J. Bishop; beloved brother, Harry Kirkpatrick and very special aunt and uncle, Lee and Gladys Coy; her beloved dogs: Zack, Chelsea, Cassie and Sha-Lee. Edie had very close and dear friends: Brenda, Kay, Danny, Jack, Barb, late friend, Donna and very special



classmate and buddy, Bonnie. Per Edie's request there will be no services. Memorial gifts may be made to Clark County



Humane Society and ASPCA. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



