BISHOP, Clarence Eugene "Gene"



Clarence Eugene "Gene" Bishop passed away on June 4, 2022, at home, after contracting COVID in September 2021. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, of 43 years, his son, David Bishop and daughter, Candace Bishop, in addition to 5 grandchildren: Bailey, Raiden, Lex, Serah, and Jarlaxle. A Memorial on September 24, 2022, at 11 AM is being held on the family farm, 8298 Cemetery Road, DeGraff, Ohio. All family and friends are welcome to attend the "celebration of life".

