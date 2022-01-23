BIRT, Vickie Lynn



Age 75, ,, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Good Shepherd Village. She was born on September 18, 1946, the daughter of Ray and Evelyn Thomas. Vickie leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 35 years, David Birt Sr.;



a daughter, Julie (Scott) Sponseller; step-sons, David Birt Jr. and Shaun Birt; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Bonnie (Bill) Welker. Vickie was employed by Vining Broom Company and Springfield News & Sun throughout the years. She also enjoyed playing tennis in her younger days. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center.



