Birt, Dorothy M



Birt, Dorothy Yeager, 102, Beloved wife of the late Francis M. Birt. She was a teacher in Monroe, Glendale, and Dayton, OH, and was active in professional, church and social organizations. At her death she was a member of the Montgomery and Warren County Retired Teachers Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Lakeview United Church of Christ, and Chapter DA, P.E.O. Sisterhood. She moved Mason Christian Village from Trotwood, OH, in 1988. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, on Wednesday 10/18 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeview Church, Heritage Church, and Christian Benevolent Association Endowment Fund.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home

8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd

West Chester, OH

45069

https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral