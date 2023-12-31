Bird (Kleismit), Jane Marilyn



BIRD, Jane Marilyn (nee Kleismit), born to Stanley Kleismit and Ethel May Shuey on January 26, 1936, died December 25, 2023. She was a 1954 graduate of Fairview High School. For the past 24 years, Jane and her husband Dan resided in Summerfield, FL, where she enjoyed ceramics, quilting, jewelry making, shopping at thrift stores, bocce, bowling, and collecting just about anything (because if you can have one, you can have two!) Jane is survived by her husband of 43 years, Danny L. Bird, son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Julie Rohrer, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Dan Giner, eight grandchildren  Tyler Rohrer (Jordan), Cameron Rohrer (Anna O'Connell), Kristin Ramsay (John Paul), Gretchen Trubee (Luke), Allison Deyhle (Michael), Jillian Hlavin (Brant), Madison Giner, and Annabelle Bird, step-sons Michael (Emilyn) and Steven Bird, sisters Phyllis Tafelski and Nancy Crist (Henry) of Birmingham, AL, brother Russ Kleismit (Terri) of Sarasota, FL, and ten great-grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her father-in-law Lee Becker of Summerfield, FL, sister-in-law Sandra Bird of New Carlisle, OH, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sandra Kleismit, mother-in-law Ann Becker, and brothers-in-law Richard Bird and Kenneth Tafelski. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Trostle, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley, 507 Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH. Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice organization. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





