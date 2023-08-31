BIRCH (ALLEN), CARMA ELAINE



BIRCH, Carma Elaine, age 82, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she had been a patient for two weeks. She was born October 25, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio. She was employed as a Personnel Director for Sumner Regional Hospital in Gallatin, Tennessee for 40 years, before moving back to the Middletown area. Carma was a member of the Healing Word Assembly of God. She was an accomplished artist in oil painting and her pieces had been displayed in Nashville, Tennessee Art Shows. She also enjoyed fishing and bowling, winning several trophies. Most of all she enjoyed spending holidays together with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Milford and Ella Pearl (Cassidy) Allen; her husband, Harold Birch; and one sister, Alice Madge Allen. She is survived by two sons, John Kenneth (Barbara) Young and James Randolph (Angela) Young; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Carol) Allen and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



