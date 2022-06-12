BINNS, Kenneth "Ed"



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side. Ed was a retired Federal Service Employee and worked on many aircraft programs over the years during his service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pauline Binns; his beautiful wife of 59 years Jessie and a sister, Lois Fowler. Ed is survived by sons and daughter-in-laws, Timothy and Jan Binns, Gary and Denise Binns; sisters, Phyllis Thunborg and Peggy Maass; grandchildren, Jonathan (Stephanie) Binns, Ashely (Alan) Lu, McKayla (Tyler) Murphy, Aaron Binns and Matthew Patton; great-grandchildren, Addison and Arlo Binns, Titus Lu and Jack Murphy; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH. The service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment Beavertown Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Ed.


