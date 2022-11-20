BINKLEY, Virginia

BINKLEY (Kellum),



Virginia A.



Age 95, of Springfield, passed away on November 16, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was loved for her spunkiness and her love of martinis. She is survived by her son Steve (Sherry) Kellum and daughter Joyce (Wayne) Taylor; niece, Linda Ridder; nephew John (Michael Mathias) Carlisle and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. There will be no formal services at this time and a celebration of Virginia's life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank that staff of Wooded Glen Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to Virginia for the past three years and you will always be family to us. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Binkley family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



