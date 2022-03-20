Hamburger icon
BILLINGTON, Joyce

BILLINGTON (nee Fecke), Joyce

70, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Frank Fecke, and her sister-in-law, Sue Fecke. Survived by her life partner, Sonny Hunter, a loving family and wonderful friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Private services will be held near her home in Tennessee. Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

