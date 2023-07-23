BIGNELL, Carolyn L



age 81 passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on March 15, 1942, in Kansas City Missouri, the only child of Andrew and Elizabeth (Gertrude) Ganzer. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bignell. She was a Christian and was looking forward to reuniting with her husband, her parents, her Grandmothers Ida and Ollie, and her special Aunt Esta in heaven. Carolyn is survived by: her children, son David (Mary) Bignell; and daughter Susan "Kindness Happiness" Bignell; her Grandchildren Jacob (Katie) Bignell and Kelsey (Philip) Creamer; and her Great Grandchildren Camden Bignell, Eoin Bignell, Julia Bignell, Mina Creamer, and Ethan Bignell. Carolyn married Richard, the love of her life, at the age of 19. They were blessed to have 34 years together. In addition to raising their two children, they enjoyed many hobbies such as traveling and square dancing. Her great joy was being a homemaker. She loved celebrating the holidays and creating memories. With decorations, baking, and traditions she made holidays magical for her family, especially Christmas. She was a wonderful seamstress, oil painter, and gardener. Her favorite flowers were red tulips, yellow daffodils, and purple iris. She also loved to cook, read her Bible, and watch preachers on TV. She strived to live her life by example: being kind to others and knitting hats each year for those in need. Most of all, Carolyn treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Be it sharing her hobbies, game night, family celebrations, or just being together. Carolyn was deeply loved by her family. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by relatives, neighbors, church friends, and all the lives she touched over her lifetime. Rest in peace until we see you again! Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com