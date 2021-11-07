BIERLEY, Richard E.



RICHARD E. BIERLEY, Architect, born in Miamisburg, OH, son of John and Dorothy Eck Bierley. Graduate of Miamisburg High School, Miamisburg, OH, Graduate of Miami University, Oxford, OH, School of Architecture, Chief Architect and Project Manager for: Six Industries Inc., Wheel Constructors, Smoot Construction Corporation of Ohio, and his private architecture practice. Richard was associated with: Society of American Registered Architects, City of Springfield Board of Building Codes, Clark County Building Regulations, Clark County Family Service Agency, Frank Lloyd Wright's "The Westcott House", Historical Landmarks Commission,



Lions Club, Miami University Alumni, Northminster Presbyterian Church, Northwood Hills CC, Springfield-Clark Technology Center. He also was a US Patent holder. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Sebright-Bierley; daughter, Denise A. Bierley, son, Richard G. Bierley (Annette); stepdaughter, Robinn Ridder (David); sister-in-law, Pat Cassel-Mullikin (James); brother-in-law, Timothy Ratliff (Anita). His beloved grandchildren, Dustin Bierley (Jessica), Grant Bierley, Courtnee Ridder Mueller (Mike), KeeLee Ridder Grabiel (Tom). Great-grandchildren,



Ella and Ezra Bierley, AdiLynn Mueller, MarLee Grabiel;



nephews, Kent Bierley (Debbie), Kirk (Cheryl), great-niece,



Stephanie Bierley Ash (Matt); great-nephews, William Bierley, Benjamin Bierley, Jon Bierley and cousin, Melinda Patrie (James), of Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother, Don Bierley. At Richard's request a service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Dwight McCormick. Memorial Gifts may be made to Miami University, Architecture Dept., Oxford, OH, Frank Lloyd Wright's "The Westcott House", Springfield, OH, Northminster Presbyterian Church, Springfield, OH., Ohio Hospice of



Dayton, OH. A special thanks to Forest Glen Nursing Home and Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



