Bidwell, Ruth

Bidwell (McBride), Ruth May



Ruth May Bidwell, age 97 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Quaker Heights Nursing Home. She was born May 10, 1926 in Rymer, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theodore and Garcia McBride. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, S. Kenneth Bidwell; and 3 siblings. Ruth is survived by her children, Steve (Christine Mikesell) Bidwell of Arizona and Teresa (Bob) Angel of Waynesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Hegreness of Arizona, Melissa (Brett) Wenner of Mason, Ohio, Sarah (Zack) Funkhouser of Springboro, Ohio, and Rebecca (Tom) Walters of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Abigayle, Brandon, Brady, Delaney, Addison, Chase, Charlotte, Nolan, Mason, and Garrett; as well as many loving friends. Ruth was employed with Gustin Hallmark and managed the store for 22 years. She'll be remembered for being an avid sports fan, specifically the UD Flyers, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Most importantly, she loved her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



