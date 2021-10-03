BICKNELL, Marjorie Ann



Age 83, of New Lebanon, passed away September 23, 2021. She was born July 16, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Vincent and Mary Macbeth. In addition to her



parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband,



Shelby L. Bicknell, Sr.; daughter, Melissa Bicknell; sister,



Carol Kilgallen; brothers:



Robert Macbeth and Donald Macbeth. Margie is survived by her sons: Shelby Bicknell, Jr. (Pamela), David Bicknell and Jeff Bicknell; grandchildren: Michelle, Lauren, Megan, Jackson, Stanley "Skip" and Leah; great-grandchildren: Bill, Jesse,



Avery and Brody; sisters-in-law: Norma and Patty; brother-in-law: David "Ronnie"; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Margie loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, and her best friend, Pam. She loved going to garage sales and making crafts for everyone. Margie was always a very active mother for her children's sporting events. She loved vacationing on the beach. Margie was the most wonderful, caring mother that anyone could ever have. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Saturday,



October 9, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Margie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

