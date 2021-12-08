BEVILACQUA, Charles E. "Mr. Bee"



Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2021, with his family at his side. Charles was the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Forester) Bevilacqua. He was born on November



25, 1933, in Woburn, Massachusetts. He recently celebrated his 88th birthday on Thanksgiving Day with his family. Charles graduated from Woburn High School in 1951 where he excelled in baseball and football. Upon graduation, he served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He then went on to play baseball at Miami University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1959. Mr. Bee taught physical education at Wilson Junior High School in Hamilton for 31 years. While teaching, he also taught drivers education at Talawanda High School for many years. Upon retiring, he founded Bee Driving School and was instrumental in teaching 1000's of students to drive. He loved working with young people and influenced many lives. He also loved being with family and following the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 37 years Lou Ann Bevilacqua; sons Louis (Alison) Bevilacqua and Michael Bevilacqua; stepsons Dan (Mendy) Ruecking and Tim (Amy) Ruecking; grandchildren Anna and Maria Bevilacqua, Ashley (Anthony) Johnson, Andrew (Brittany) Ruecking, Molly Ruecking and Mallory (Nate) Miller; and six great-grandchildren; his brother Albert Bevilacqua; and sister Alice Gifford. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis, and George and one sister, Alberta. Lou Ann gives special thanks to Tim, Amy and Ashley for their care and loving support this past year. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held followed by interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences are available at



