BEVAN, Walter A.



WALTER A. BEVAN, The love of my life and the world passed away January 20, 2024. There will be no more holding hands after 68 years. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great, grandfather and great, great grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him. His name was Walter "Bud" Bevan. Walter is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, children Debbie (Rick) Nesbitt, Mark (Kim) Bevan, Gary (Tammy) Bevan, and Steven "Yak" (Sue) Bevan. Eight grandkids, 11 great grand kids, 2 great-great grandkids, and Sister-in-Law, Darla Cummins. Walter is preceded in death by his parents Walter E. and Irene Bevan, sister Alberta Sebring, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Walter owned Bevan Poultry Farm and Bevan Sanitation. He loved to meet people. We found camping on weekends was fun for us. He was loved and will always be in our thoughts forever. No visitation will be held. Just find it in your heart to be kind and hold your loved ones a little tighter. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





