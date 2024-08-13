Bethart, Ricardo Nichol "Rick"



Age 92 of Forest Park, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday August 8, 2024. Rick was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 23, 1932 to Domingo and Dickie (Chenault) Bethart. Rick was a graduate of Hamilton High School, class of 1950. On June 7, 1954 he graduated from Miami University, married his high school sweetheart, Paula Hetterich and received his commission into the United States Navy. He served in the Navy Active Duty from 1954-1957, and in the Active Naval Reserves from 1957-1980 when he retired with the rank of Commander. Rick's first deployment in the Navy was Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After that he was assigned to Key West Florida, where he joined the U.S. Naval School Underwater Swimmers. He developed his love of scuba diving while serving as certified Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel. In his life, Rick completed over 1000 dives. His last was at the age of 86 in Roatan, Honduras where he completed 25 of the 27 scheduled dives. In 1974, Rick and Paula opened a printing company on Main Street in Hamilton which is still in operation today. Rick was a 50 year member of Rotary Club of Hamilton. He spent many hours volunteering and was a 10 time Paul Harris Fellow. Besides being a great husband and father, he was a friend and mentor to many and a true lover of nature. Rick is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Paula, and his daughter Lynn (John) Todd. He is survived by his son Richard (Susan) Bethart; his grandchildren, Deona Bethart, Richele (Dan) Hutzelman, and Christian Bethart; his great-grandchildren, Avary, Jaxson, Harlow and Hayden. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Burial will follow with full military honors at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. Memorials may be given to the Hamilton Rotary Club, 188 N. Brookwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com