BEST, John W.



94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Madison Senior Living on June 29th, 2021. He was born in Cable, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Williams) Best. John served his country in the United States



Army. He was a man who loved his wife and family, being a lifelong farmer, his John Deere tractors, and his First Christian Church family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madeline (Ober) Best; children: Bill (Cindy) Best and Becky (Jon) Dalgarn; three grandchildren: Aaron Best, Ryan Best and Bree (Travis) Stapleton; two step-grandchildren: Tyler and Taylor Dalgarn; three great-grandchildren: Knoxx, Harvest and Willow



Stapleton; one step-great-granddaughter, Brinley; siblings: Ada Eleyet and Elizabeth Delaney, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings:



Harold Best and Mariam Ober. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 6th in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow with military honors in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through



www.littletonandrue.com



