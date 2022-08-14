BEST, Carl Conley



Age 74, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was born September 8, 1947, in Beattyville, KY, the son of the late Ernest and Mae Best (Goforth). Raised in Beattyville with his 11 brothers and sisters, before moving to Dayton, OH. He is survived by his loving wife Lida Best (King), his 2 daughters Tracy (Eric) Witt and Cheryl Stefanidis, step-daughters Elaine (Ken) Combs, Amanda (Dan) Harkins, step-son Jon King (Bev), grandchildren Morgan (Austin) Hottle, Alex and Adam Stefanidis, step-grandchildren Taylor and Colton New, Lidia, Brynn and Brady Harkins and bonus granddaughter Abby Branham, brother Ernest Jr. (Leita) Best and sister Joanie Moore, along with countless other family members and close friends that will always hold a special place in his heart. Carl retired as Labor Relations Officer and Contract Negotiator from ODOT in December 2010. Prior to ODOT he had a longstanding career at Dayton Tire & Rubber and proudly served as their Union President until closing of the plant. He also taught for more than 10 years at Sinclair Community College in the Labor Relations field. As everyone knows Carl had a love for motorcycles, boats, camping, fishing, travel and loved a good estate sale. His biggest passion was for his friends because he held them all so dear to his heart. He will be missed beyond words; our hearts are broken. Services for Carl will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton OH 45429. Visitation hours are 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. with a service immediately following. A graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery, Williamsburg, KY on Tuesday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

