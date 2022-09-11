springfield-news-sun logo
X

BERTKE, Kathleen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERTKE, Kathleen C. "Katy"

Age 89 of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years James A. and her parents John and Ann Smith. She is survived by her four children, James M. (Sylvia), Gregory J. (Linda), Theresa L. Creager (Bob) and John G. (Ann); ten grandchildren, Jim Bertke, Matt Bertke, Jeff Bertke, Nathan Creager, Casey Morgan, Stephanie Creager, Eric Creager, Alex Knetsche, Jessica Faisant, and Andi Bertke;15 great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45429. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
EASTMAN, Pamela
3
ALI, Frank
4
Becker, Earl
5
DIEHL, William
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top