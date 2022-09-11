BERTKE, Kathleen C. "Katy"



Age 89 of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years James A. and her parents John and Ann Smith. She is survived by her four children, James M. (Sylvia), Gregory J. (Linda), Theresa L. Creager (Bob) and John G. (Ann); ten grandchildren, Jim Bertke, Matt Bertke, Jeff Bertke, Nathan Creager, Casey Morgan, Stephanie Creager, Eric Creager, Alex Knetsche, Jessica Faisant, and Andi Bertke;15 great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45429. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to



