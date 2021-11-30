BERTKE, Joan

BERTKE (Franz), Joan T.



Age 68 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Joan was born on January 20, 1953, to the late Thomas and Doris Franz. She was a 1971 graduate of Kiser High School. She worked as a private home health care provider for many families. She always put everyone's needs above her own and was everyone's best friend. Her love for her family and friends was no secret. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers and



sisters; Paul, Michael, Martha, and Nora. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Mike Bertke, six daughters, Kathy Stumpf, Brandy Collinsworth, Jodi (Peter) Doane, Missy



(Raymond) Blaylock, Tracy (William) Wening, and Amber



Pelfrey, 15 grand children; Bud, Ashley, Michael, Travis,



Raianna, Joseph, William, Kennedy, Justin, Jacob, Jordan, Ian, Colton, Mason, and Logan, 12 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Joan will continue to help others through the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Earl Heck Center at 201 N. Main St. in Englewood, Ohio, from 12-3. In lieu of flowers, the family requests



donations be sent to the CARE House, (410 Valley St. Dayton, Ohio 45404) in her name.

