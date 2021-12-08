springfield-news-sun logo
X

BERRY, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BERRY, Ronald M.

Age 61, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Ron worked for General Motors for 22 years. He was born in Dayton to the late, Ralph and Arlene (Koenig) Berry. Also preceding him in death is brother-in-law, Kenneth Boysel, Jr.and his dog and best friend: Buttercup. Ron is

survived by his sister, Karen Boysel; brothers, Kevin and Dave

Berry; nieces and nephews: Anna, Angela, Kenneth III, Karen and Kelly; Aunts: Shirley Benton and Melva Peck. Numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and his nephew dog, Nash. Ron enjoyed working auctions ,and taking family

vacations. Friends and family may visit from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, December 12 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am on Monday at

Emmanuel Catholic Church. He will then be laid to rest in

Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Catholic Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BALTES, Mark
2
MORRIS, Helen
3
VANDEMAN, Phyllis
4
TAYLOR, Carl
5
TIBBS, Para
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top