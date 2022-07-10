BERRY, Loren Murphy

BERRY, III, Loren Murphy



Age 80, of Winnetka, Illinois, died on June 28, 2022, in Evanston Hospital from kidney failure. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Loren M. Berry Jr. and Charlotte Fouts Berry. He was raised in Dayton and New Hampshire, and graduated from Holderness School in Plymouth, New Hampshire. After attending Michigan State University he began his 44 year career as a film and tape editor with NBC News in New York, where he won a Peabody Award for news and documentary editing, and in Chicago where he won an Emmy for his work on what is now called NBC Nightly News. In Chicago, his work included sports news, but primarily network news programs such as the Today Show and the Nightly News. Covering network news, he traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as Egypt, Israel, Russia and England.



He retired in 2008, thus able to concentrate on his passions for traveling, reading history, cooking, ,enjoying his children and grandchildren, going to White Sox and Blackhawks games, and being in his house on Deer Isle, Maine.



He is survived by his wife, Esther, his son Loren IV (Virginia), daughter Ellen Berry (Hillary), grandchildren Ava and Hannah, sister Louise Turner, nephews Seth Berry (Julie) and Scott Clark, and nieces Andrea Berry (Jason Dumont), Libby Turner and their families. His parents, brother William, and nieces Madeline Berry and Sarah Turner predeceased him.



Due to COVID, a memorial service will be private.



Memorials may be given to Holderness School, "Loren Berry Scholarship Fund", PO Box 1879, Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264.



Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.

