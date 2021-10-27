springfield-news-sun logo
X

BERRY, Cleo

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERRY, Cleo P.

Born March 28, 1934, in Stephens, AR, to the late Elzie and Pearlie McIntyre, was called into Eternity October 20, 2021. After relocating to

Dayton, she joined Shiloh

Baptist Church, later, joining Calvary M. B. Church where she was a faithful member, then Canaan M. B. Church where she remained until her death. Preceded in death by husband, Alvin Berry, and four sons. She leaves to mourn, sisters, Velonia Wynn Hemphill (Dorris), Leonia Ellis, Minerva Daniels; brother, Elzie McIntyre; a host of nieces, nephews, other

relatives and friends. Special thanks to Liz, Sandra Byrd, Janet and Richie, Sharon Stoffer, John and Rebecca Holt, Bobbie Boggs, Eula Dean Jones, Joanne Dunn, Vicki Jackson and all the other Hospice nurses who helped to assist with her.

Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm, Thursday, October 28, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FELTEN, Ross
2
MEHL, LaVerne
3
MORRIS, Amy
4
SCHRIBER, Kenneth
5
SHOEMAKER, ROLANDO
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top