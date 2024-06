Berrien, Trent V.



Trent V. Berrien, 71, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Friday, June 7, 2024. He was born September 8, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Melvin and Dolores (Smith) Berrien.



Visitation is Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 11 -11:30 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 12 noon in Ferncliff Cemetery, Mausoleum. Arrangements by the RobertC. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



