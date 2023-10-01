Berrien, Bettina D. "Tina"



On September 26, 2023, Bettina (Tina) Denise Berrien, 76, passed away peacefully at Springfield Regional Medical Center after having suffered a stroke a few days before. Tina was the mother of three children: George Taylor VI, Columbus, Ohio; Michael Taylor (Laurie), Yellow Springs, Ohio and Nyko Phillips, Springfield, Ohio and grandmother to Brittany, Khleem, Alex, Isaiah, and Sophie. Tina is survived by five brothers: Dale, Adrian, Rex, Neil, and Jon Berrien, and her sister, Varga Berrien. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty (Hammond) Berrien; sisters, Joy Lyn and Melanie Williams; her brother, Kyle, and son, George Taylor VI. Her passions throughout her life were God, family, and special friends: Alice, Cookie, Kendra, Jennifer, Edna, Pam, Elise, B.J., Preacher, and Pauline, as well as a host of relatives, co-workers, and friends. She loved reading, traveling, roller-skating, swimming, renovating her home, planting flowers, and the daily study of Bible Doctrine. Tina graduated from Martin Center University, Indianapolis, In. with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting and a Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude) in 1987 and had several careers including stenography for the R & D Resource Branch in the Foreign Technology Division at WPAFB; 11 years at International Harvester as a Purchasing Expeditor in Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a Purchasing Assistant Manager for Resort Condominiums Int'l; U.S. Army, Ft. Benjamin-Harrison-Accounting; U.S. Army Recruiting Accounting; U.S. Customs Service-Purchasing Agent; Contract Specialist Ft. Ritchie, supported the White House in Washington D.C. and Contract Negotiator/Office Security Manager (OSM). She retired with 30 years of civilian service. Tina loved the Springfield community and was a volunteer worker at the Kuss Auditorium, Southern Gateway Association, Council of Neighborhood Association, Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield, Past Member of the National Contracts Management Association, and Blacks in Government. She will be mourned and missed by all who knew her. Visitation is Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Graveside services and burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com