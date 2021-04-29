BERNARD, Lewis

BERNARD, Jr., Lewis D.



Age 69, of Fairborn, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by loving family. He was born October 7, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis D. Bernard Sr. and Betty Stansberry. Lewis is



survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Anna; sons, Ryan (Bethany) Bernard and Cory (Faye) Bernard; grandchildren, Curtis, Kayanna, and Addalee; brother, Terry (Shari) Bernard; nieces, Keri (Tim) England and Krista Bernard; and numerous family and friends. Lewis attended and graduated with a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree at Wright State University. For many years, he worked in shipping and receiving at Rex



Warehouse. Lewis was also a member of the Northside



Christian Church for 12 years. He was a secretary and chairman for the Dayton Powerboat Association. In his free time, Lewis loved photography and spending time with his family.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324. A



funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the North Side Christian Church, 733 Country Club Drive,



Xenia, Ohio 45385, with Jay Russell officiating. Friends and family may visit from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association, 312 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459, in memory of Lewis. Due to Covid19, the family respectively requests all friends and family to kindly wear a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

