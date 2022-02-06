BERINGER, William

BERINGER, Jr.,



William Joseph "Bill"



Of Dayton, OH, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Bill was born the second oldest of 8 children to William J. Beringer Sr. and Ursula Horrigan on September 19, 1942, in Akron, OH. Bill



attended the University of



Dayton for 2 years, and then decided that his parents had 1 too many mouths to feed, and joined the United States Navy in 1963, following in his father's footsteps. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years and thoroughly enjoyed his time in the service. Bill spent his time in the Naval Linguistics School in Monterey, CA, where he studied Arabic, but he would tell you the best part of the Navy was that it led him to the true love of his life in Baltimore, MD, Linda Lynn Pacurar. Our dad told us after 40 years of marriage, "Boys, I find your Mother more alluring every day." February 5, 2022, would have marked 56 years of marriage! He loved our mother with all his heart and always did the best he could to make her happy. After leaving the Navy, he worked for a while as a salesman for Procter & Gamble, but finally found his career calling in 1974, moved the family to Dayton, OH, and went to work for his father at CEECO Equipment, Inc. where he was a manufacturer's sales representative. Bill and his brother Tim Beringer Sr. finally bought the business from their father and spent the next 30+ years as brothers, friends and business partners where they both enjoyed growing, a rewarding and successful business. Bill was a consummate professional salesman and earned the respect and admiration from not only the companies he represented, but many customers with whom he formed lasting friendships. Bill and Tim were very proud to pass on this business to their sons, Arnie Beringer and Tim Beringer Jr. who continue the CEECO Equipment legacy today. Bill was happy 5 years ago when his oldest son, Bill Beringer III also got in the business and has continued the CEECO Equipment sales rep business in Jacksonville, FL. Bill will be remembered for many things, such as his engaging smile, a twinkle in his eye as well as his love of fishing (especially in Canada with his Akron cousins), Bridge, Euchre, Blackjack, Poker, 7 ½ (learned from his Rauh cousins), model military airplanes, collecting stamps and coins, University of Dayton basketball games, the Ocean City beach, golf and most any kind of ice cream, but especially chocolate malted milk shakes! Bill is survived by his beloved wife Linda, sons Bill (Tonya) Beringer and their children



Annabelle, Delaney and WillIam IV (Will) and Arnie (LeeJean) Beringer and Arnie's children Oscar, Quincy, Chance and



LeeJean's daughter, Sarah. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Cozine, Ellen (Bob) Gates (Theresa, Patrick, Kelly, David), and brothers Tim (Linda) Beringer Sr. (Tim Jr., Rosemary), Pete (Susie) Beringer (Rob, Jeffrey, Julie), and Vince (Bridget) Beringer (James, Owen, Katherine, Lilly), brother-in-law Carl Nichols (Bridget) and many, many Beringer, Horrigan, Mannion, Buehrle, Koehnen and Rauh cousins, whom he



cherished and enjoyed spending time with, and seeing as



often as possible. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bernie (Carl) Nichols, baby sister Mary Angela and



brother-in-law Bob Cozine. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 19th from 1 – 3pm,



followed by a Celebration of his Life at 3pm followed by lunch and an Irish toast at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Drive, Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Beringer family.

