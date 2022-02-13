BERGERON, John P.



Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. John was a CMSGT with the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 30 years of service and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he was active in their food pantry, a member of Mountain Delcimer Society of Dayton and Springfield Delcimer Club. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine J. He is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Bergeron of Moraine; sons and daughters-in-law, John P. Jr and Carol of Huber Heights, Andrew M. of Dayton and Timothy J. and Jennifer of Springboro; sister, Patricia



Brady of NY; brother, Thomas A. Bergeron of MO; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Mass 11 AM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St.



Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family requests everyone



attending to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in John's memory.

