Berger, Becky



Becky Berger, age 57 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Becky was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 5, 1966 to the late Jack R. Conrad and Mary Lou (Smith) Conrad. Becky enjoyed crafting in all sorts of ways, from crocheting and needlepoint to scrapbooking and working on puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her Dance Mom friends. Above all, she will be remembered as a kind, caring soul that loved her family, friends and her cats. Becky will be dearly missed by her husband of 34 years, Roger Berger; her children, Kyle (Sarah) Berger and Heather Berger; her siblings, Phil (Karen) Conrad, Virginia (Don) Hamilton, Bobby Conrad, and Sandy (Ted) Marcum; her siblings-in-law, Jane Conrad, Linda Dobrin, Irene Bacher, Teresa Roark, Ray Berger, Ron Berger, George Berger, and Don Berger; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members; as well as her best friend, Julie Carr; and her cat, Sunny. Becky will be reunited in Heaven with her parents and her brother, David Conrad; and many cats on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral Services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care of Hamilton for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made to Donate Life America. Condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com

