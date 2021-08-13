BERG, Judy Stahlberg



73, of Dublin, Ohio, passed unexpectedly 8/1/21. Survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Carl Berg, daughter Erin Waggoner, son Gavin Waggoner (Gretchen), stepson Brad Berg (Kim), treasured grandchildren Grayson, Greer, Ashley, Owen and Mia. Predeceased by stepson, Carl Roth Berg and grandson, Griffin Waggoner. Daughter of Roy and Anita Stahlberg, sister of Merle Ann Parker (Robin Bernstein),



Donald Stahlberg (Patricia) and David Stahlberg (Susan). Aunt and great-aunt to over 30 nieces and nephews (doted on all of them). Graduated from Southern Illinois University,



received her Master's in Educational Administration from



University of Dayton. An accomplished educator and administrator, Judy began her career teaching English in her childhood home town of Beecher, IL. She was Campus Supervisor (University of Dayton), Curriculum Supervisor for Fairfield Country Schools (Lancaster, OH), English Department Chair for the Springfield City Schools and Adjunct Professor at Ashland University and Wright State University where she also continued postgraduate studies. Her professional affiliations were many, including National Council of Teachers and the Ohio Assoc. for Supervision and Curriculum Development. Judy



retired in 2002. Judy was a member of the Columbus Chorus Women's A-Capella Chorus and Sweet Adelines International where she had cherished friends and memories. Judy and Carl split their time between Dublin and St. Augustine, FL.



Renowned for their generosity, their home was often the



epicenter of holiday gatherings and family traditions. Judy was a legendary crossword, Scrabble and puzzle genius. She possessed a kind and irresistible core, and remained in awe of life and family from an early age until her departure. Her



sardonic humor was lauded by friends and family. Judy's



essence of joy and compassion was unique. She believed in family and friends and the adventure of life and discovery. She was dear, devoted and conscientious. If Judy loved someone they knew it. Her sweetness will never be matched. A



celebration of life will be held 9/11/21 at the Coffman Pavilion within Coffman Park in Dublin, Ohio, (5200 Emerald Parkway) from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Dayton Foundation for the Judith G. Berg Memorial



Scholarship Fund #8694.

