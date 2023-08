Jeff Berg



5/6/52 - 8/7/22



My love for you remains as strong and I miss you more each day. But each day I know that you are by my side and deep within my heart. Remember. too, to "meet me at the gate". I don't know how long the wait will be, but please be at the gate.



All my love....Vicki



