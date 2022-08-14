BERARDI, Jr.,



Frank Dominick



Age 88, of Kettering, passed away on August 10th. Frank was born at home on December 3, 1933, to Frank and Concetta Berardi. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene; their five children Lynne (Mike) Imhoff, Lori (Dan) Orman, Joseph (Marilyn), Victor (Patty) and Chris (Patti) Berardi; adored grandchildren Brian (Ellen), Ian (Jill) and Elyse Imhoff, Andrea (Zach) Devier, Zachariah (Brooke), Heather, Lauren, Robyn, Grace, Claire and Abigail Berardi and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Robert Berardi. Frank graduated from Chaminade High School, served two years as a Navy medic in Japan, worked at NCR as a machinist and union steward and as a sales rep for Concord Provisions. He was a founding member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, also serving with the Martha Ministry. He was a 65-year Flyer basketball season ticket holder who enjoyed a friendly poker game and golf with his buddies. The family's annual North Carolina beach vacation was treasured, and he enjoyed many other trips throughout the US and Europe.



Frank was renowned for his love of family, his "never met a stranger" mentality and his Italian heritage. The fourth generation Annual Ravioli Day tradition will continue in his honor; a day full of love, group-made Italian foods, and loud, boisterous conversations. Visitation Thursday, September 1, 4:00 to 7:30, Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering; Mass of Christial Burial Friday, September 2, 10:30, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marlene and Frank D. Berardi, Jr. Endowed Scholarship - Kent State University.

