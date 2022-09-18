springfield-news-sun logo
BENVENUTO, John J.

Age 62, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John retired from his profession as a Packaging Specialist of over 30 years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. John had a passion for being involved with his children's activities such as Indian Princesses, Cub Scouts, Northmont Football chain gang, and Hardscrabble LL baseball. In his spare time John enjoyed golf, Harley Davidson motorcycle rides with his wife, and taking his family to Pirateland in Myrtle Beach. John was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to share a California red wine with his wife, and had a very special place in his heart for his grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Dawn (Greenwell) BenVenuto, children: Nicole (Mike) Terry, Brian (Laura) BenVenuto, Michael (Asia May) BenVenuto; grandchildren: Hayden, Angelo, Michael Ray, mother: Arla (Loadman) BenVenuto; brothers: Jim BenVenuto, Jerry (Melissa) BenVenuto; mother-in-law: Sue Greenwell; nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Joseph BenVenuto and brother: Joseph BenVenuto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Five Rivers MetroParks. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

