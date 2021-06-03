springfield-news-sun logo
BENTON, Nathaniel

BENTON, Nathaniel Noah "Nate"

Age 39, of London, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021. Nathaniel was born August 11, 1981, in Springfield, Ohio, at the Community Hospital to the late Frank H. Benton and Carol S. (Kelley) Benton.

Nate loved to play guitar, watch movies, and play a good joke on anyone he could. He also loved working on carpentry

projects in his spare time.

He is survived by his siblings, Russ (Margo) Metzgar, Daedra (Danny) Rosetta, Joshua Benton; loving aunts, Marty (Mom), April, and Mickey; his uncle Charlie; nieces and nephews

Brandon (Angela) Metzgar, Bradley (Neisha) Metzgar, Alyssa Rosetta; great-nieces, Nevaeh and Aryalynn Metzgar; and cousins and lifelong friends Melissa Robinson-Hatch and Nick Robinson.

A graveside service will be held at Newcomer Cemetery on Saturday, June 5th, at 10:30 am. Online expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




