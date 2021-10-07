BENNETT, Wilbur "Will"



Age 87, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Golden Years Nursing Center. He was born in Ross, Ohio, on May 11, 1934, the son of Ellsworth and Marie (Bisdorf) Bennett. Will married Mona R. Simer in Hamilton on March 23, 1973, and she preceded him in death. He had been employed as housekeeping manager at Mercy Hospital and Butler County Care Facility. He was a member of Ross Christian Church. He is survived by his step-children, Timothy (Elizabeth) Simer, Rebecca Loftus (Steve) Hartung and Laurie (Randy) Lewis; step-grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Harrington and Lisa Marie Fowler; five step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Deloris) Bennett and Wayne (Kathy) Bennett and his special friends, Brenda and Dan Bledsoe and family, Steven (Inez) Bledsoe and



Mikayla. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a step daughter, Emily Simer, a brother, Richard Bennett, and a special friend, Linda Ashbrook. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until time of the services at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be Monday in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742.



Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com