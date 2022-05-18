BENNETT, Ronald

springfield-news-sun logo
Ronnie Bennett, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Ronnie was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 14, 1958. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassie Bennett and has left behind his wife, Geri Bennett; mother,

Janet and step-father, Harold Jamison; brother, David Fornshell; step-daughters, Lori Stewart and Leslie (Ryan) Ward, and grandchildren, Braden Pruski, Hunter Pruski and Raegan Ward. There will be a private memorial with only close family members present. Online condolences are

available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

