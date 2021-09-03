springfield-news-sun logo
BENNETT, Robert

BENNETT, Robert

73, passed away Sunday August 29, 2021, at his Jamestown, Ohio, residence. He was born September 19, 1947, in Dayton, to Robert and Bertha (Smith) Bennett. Robert

Bennett was a hard working aviation inspector. Was a man who helped make things fly, he stood for perseverance, and was loved and will be missed dearly. He also played the

guitar, loved music and his dogs.

Robert is survived by his children: Danny Abling (Jenny), David Bennett; grandchildren: Elsie Bennett, Evie Abling; and sister, Barbara Spencer.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown.

Funeral Home Information

Powers-Kell Funeral Home

12 N Limestone St.

Jamestown, OH

45335

www.powerskellfuneralhome.com/

