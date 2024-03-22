Bennett, Phyllis L.



age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, died peacefully on March 20, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 11-12pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81, N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a memorial service to be held following at 12pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton, to whom the family is grateful for her end-of-life care, or to the St. Jude Children's Fund. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



