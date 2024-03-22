Bennett, Phyllis

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Bennett, Phyllis L.

age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, died peacefully on March 20, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 11-12pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81, N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a memorial service to be held following at 12pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton, to whom the family is grateful for her end-of-life care, or to the St. Jude Children's Fund. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Kleist, Richard
3
Layman, Sandra
4
Brawley, Linda
5
Bucholtz, Nick
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top