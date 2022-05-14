springfield-news-sun logo
BENNETT, Marilyn Louise

Age 83, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 22, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Herman) Peters. On June 29, 1957, in St. Ann Church she married Richard

"Dick" Bennett and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2021. She was a member of

Sacred Heart Church.

Survivors include three children, Doug (Judy) Bennett, Debbie (Steve) Rue, and Donna (Ben) Mesker; five grandchildren, Brent (Amy) Bennett, Amber Rue, Ashley (Alex) Oswald,

Kristin (Greg) Timmer and Sydney Mesker; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Peters Jr.; and a sister, Dolores

Blossom.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating, followed by entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Monday in the funeral home. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



