Bennett, Katherine



Katherine J. Bennett age 81 of Fairfield Township passed away on Monday February 3, 2025. She was born on February 16, 1943 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Charles and Aletha (nee Lemmons) Loman. Katherine was married to Wayne Bennett for over 60 years and he preceded her in death in 2021. She is survived by two children Leslie (Jim) Schiller and Jeff (Nancy) Bennett; six grandchildren Amanda (Mike) Peterman, Drew (Ashley Hardwick) Mallory, Lindsey (Josh) Phillips, Holly (Steve) Rembusch, Greg (Tarrah) Schiller, and Kevin (Cassy Bowles) Schiller; six great grandchildren Cole Peterman, Collin Peterman, Kaley Rembusch, Kinsley Rembusch, Jackson Phillips, and Lilly Phillips; two sisters Wanda (the late Jim) Woodrey and Melody (Lonnie) Proffitt. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Katherine was also preceded in death by four siblings Bobby Loman, Jim Loman, Betty Haskell, and Dorothy Taylor. Visitation will be on Friday February 7, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor John Benham officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Katherine's name can be made to Hospice of Hamilton at 4360 Cooper Rd Cincinnati, OH 45242 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com