Bennett, Joan

Joan Lee (Scott) Bennett, 95, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on February 26, 1929, in Springfield at City Hospital on East Street and Selma Road to her parents, Wilbur E. and Seville (Von Huben) Scott.



She was always proud to say that her parents owned Scottie's Dry Cleaner (Springfield). Joan graduated from Springfield High School in 1949 and while raising four boys, she was a secretary and bookkeeper for Boy Scouts of America, National Life and Accident Insurance Company, and Hofman-Greene Jewelry. She was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church and was baptized in 1943 by Pastor Dr. Lester King. She was a member of Job's Daughters Bethel #10 and was a Past Honored Queen and Gaurdian. She was President of Perrin Woods PTA, Chairman, Area Representative, and active member of Christian Women's Club, a Master Gardener Volunteer, and Past Matron of Home City Chapter #256, Order of Eastern Star. She was active in Central Christian Church and served in several areas, including Sunday School Superintendent and teaching Sunday school for 25 years, a Deaconess, and an Elder. Joan's faith was unwavering; she walked with the Lord and was a dedicated servant.



She is survived four sons and their spouses: Scott (Vickey) (Amy Elliott) Bennett of Marion, Phil (Lisa), Rick (Pam) and Kyle (Tonya) Bennett of Springfield; 12 grandchildren: Joshua (Chelsea), Lucas (Heidi), Jacob (Shannon), Rachel (Jon) Weaver, Samantha (Chris) Bunch, Tobi (Morgan), Allison (Tyler) Elliott, Stephanie (Tyler) Ledford, Ricky (Kayla), Thomas, and Baylee (Levi) Wiskirchen; and 19 great-grandchildren: Briella, Drexton, Emery, Aurelia, Hayden, Bridger, Ryker, Caroline, Andrew, James, Jonathon, Hunter, Hailee, Noelle, Emerson, Easton, Lyla, Larkin, and Ripken.



Joan wanted people to rejoice that she is with the Lord and to remember her with "lightness and joy in your heart." The Lord was first and foremost in her life, this was her peace and joy; she tried to live her life by Proverbs 3:5-6. She was so thankful for her extended family (Weavers and Bennetts) who embraced her and made a difference in her life. She says "Thank you everyone, it was a tremendous journey!!! So, no sad faces, rejoice!" With that, please do not wear black to the viewing or funeral  wear bright happy colors!!!



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 63 years, Richard (Dick) and several cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2:00  4:00 p.m. with the service immediately following in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A live stream of Joan's service will be available via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 4:00pm. Burial of her urn will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus, and particularly Lily who took loving care of her.



Memorial contributions to plant a tree in her honor in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum may be made to the Master Gardener Volunteers, in care of the Springfield Foundation at 333 N. Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH, 45503.



