Bennett, Jennifer

Bennett (Erickson), Jennifer



Jennifer L. Bennett, age 54, of Lexington passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.



She was born February 10, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio to Stephen and Wilma Erickson. She married Troy Bennett on August 1, 1994 and he survives.



Jennifer was the General Manager at Sam's Club in Ontario. She was a veteran of the United States Army and led a very full and active life. She was an avid runner and enjoyed being outdoors particularly in the sun and near the water. She loved boating and being on the beach. She was devoted to her faith and had served in Drama Ministry, Children's Ministry and sang on her Worship Team. She was a true prayer warrior. Most importantly, she loved her family and was an incredible mother.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband Troy Bennett, children: Brittanie (Richard) Johnson; Cameron; Leah; Marley; Taylor; and Lilly Bennett, granddaughter Aria Johnson, sister Stephanie (Chris) Hutchinson, parents Stephen and Wilma Erickson, uncle Tom (Donna) Erickson, aunt Mary Erickson Smith and niece Mary Katherine Hutchinson .



A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Snyder Funeral Home Lexington Avenue Chapel.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice in memory of Jennifer.

