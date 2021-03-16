BENNETT, Fredric Michael



Fredric Michael Bennett of Springfield, OH, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born August 3, 1941, to Joseph and



Gertrude (Lothschuetz)



Bennett of Springfield, OH.



Fred is survived by his wife Valerie Bennett (Weber); one brother Joseph Alan (Patricia) Bennett of Springfield, OH; four sons Mark (Terrie) Bennett of Sidney, OH, Joe Bennett (fiancé Heather Johnson) of



Carmel, IN, Kevin Bennett of Fayetteville, N.C., Aaron Bennett (girlfriend Kennedy Blanton) of Springfield, OH; and one daughter Joyce (David) Lotspih of Troy, OH. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Gertrude Bennett.



Fred graduated from Springfield Catholic Central High School in 1959. He was an accountant and book-keeper and owned Bennett Tax Services for the last 50+ years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, OH. Fred was a



Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan and he loved classical music, history, playing cards, and learning about family genealogy. Fred also loved spending time with his three cats Buffy,



Butterball, and Littlecat and giving them treats.



Arrangements are being handled by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, Springfield, OH. A private Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH. Condolences may be



expressed to the family at www.jkzfh.com.


