BENNETT, Doris

87, of Springfield, passed away April 16, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born December 1, 1933, in Austin, Texas. Doris was a bartender for many years at Dolly's Bright Spot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Bennett, Sr. and father, Custard Brown. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Bennett, Jr. (Carman Jane Wilkerson) of Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

