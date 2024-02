Bennett, Cristin E

Bennett, Cristin "Crissy" E.



Cristin E. Bennett "Crissy", 57, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 5th, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, February 12th from 12-1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Full obituary and to share expressions of sympathy go to www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com